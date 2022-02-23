Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill says Mario Vrancic is a “couple of days” away from being available again, as per the club’s official website.

Stoke City have been without the midfielder for the past couple of months.

Vrancic, 32, has been sidelined with a knee injury recently.

He suffered the blow in December in a game against Huddersfield Town and has since been fighting his way back.

Key player for Stoke

Stoke swooped to sign the midfielder on a free transfer on an ‘initial’ one-year contract last summer after he was released by Norwich City and has turned into a great addition.

He has since slotted in nicely into their side and has been a regular for the Potters this term, chipping in with three goals and seven assists in 27 games in all competitions.

Vrancic injects useful quality and competition into Stoke’s options in central midfield and getting him back out on the pitch will be a big boost ahead of the end of season run in.

Prior to his move to England back in 2017, he has spent his whole career to date in Germany with Mainz 05, Borussia Dortmund, SC Paderborn and SV Darmstadt.

What next?

The Potters are back in action this evening at home to Luton Town as they welcome their former boss Nathan Jones back to the Bet365 Stadium.

They are in for a tough clash tonight with the Hatters making the trip to Staffordshire in confident mood after their win over West Bromwich Albion last time out.