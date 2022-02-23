Rotherham United’s Freddie Ladapo says he will always “try his hardest” for the team despite the transfer request debacle last month.

Rotherham United won 2-0 against Morecambe last night to boost their push for the League One title.

Ladapo, 29, scored both goals against the Shrimps but could have easily left the club this winter.

He handed him a transfer request in the January transfer window but an exit didn’t materialise in the end.

Speaking after the game last night, he opened up about the situation, as per BBC Football Heaven:

“The reasons are obviously personal to me but I can’t say to anyone, and I think the manager knows this himself, as soon as I’m back into the team I will always try my hardest for the team. I will always try and work hard and before the whole January incident, I think I was doing quite well and the fans were enjoying my performances.

“We’ve still got a big goal to achieve and hopefully I can be there and help them.”

He added: “Football works in mysterious ways. As long as I’m here for the rest of the season and no matter what happens im going to try my hardest for the team.”

Rotherham situation

Ladapo is out of contract at the end of this season and is due to become a free agent this summer as things stand.

Paul Warne’s side rejected a late loan offer for his services late last month and decided not to let him depart on a temporary basis.

The attacker has been in decent form recently and scored away at Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday a couple of weeks ago.

He has been with the Millers since 2019 and has chipped in with a useful 14 goals in all competitions this term. He is way on the way to matching the tally of 17 goals he got the last time he was playing in the third tier.

Ladapo helped Rotherham go up back in 2019 and is now looking to help them go one better and win the title this time around.

His long-term future hangs in the balance but for now it appears he is fully focused on promotion despite the transfer request saga.