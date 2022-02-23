Hull City owner Acun Ilicali says he is prepared to spend big money on a striker this summer.

Hull City’s chief has signalled his desire to bolster their attacking options when this season has finished.

The Tigers were beaten 2-0 at home to Barnsley at the MKM Stadium last night.

Speaking ahead of the game last night, Ilicali said, as per BBC Humberside Sport reporter Matt Dean:

#hcafc owner Acun Ilicali says he's prepared to spend big on a striker this summer

“We don’t have a budget problem. I only think I will spend big money on maybe the striker. I think success is coming from the biggest strikers in the world in football.”

Hull situation

Hull have won once in seven games since Shota Arveladze took over as head coach and are winless in their past six.

The Tigers run the risk of being dragged into a relegation dogfight unless they can turn their form around quick as they prepare for a big game this weekend away at Peterborough United.

Ilicali had his first transfer window at the helm last month and ended up signing Ryan Longman on a permanent basis from Brighton and Hove Albion and Regan Slater from Sheffield United.

The rest of the the signings were loan additions in the form of Marcus Forss from Brentford, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh from Fenerbahce and Liam Walsh from Swansea City.

Ilicali’s comments to local radio last night suggest he is planning to inject some more quality into his ranks in preparation for the next campaign.

Hull are currently 20th in the Championship table and will be desperate not to slip back into League One after gaining promotion last term. They are 13 points above the relegation zone at the moment with 12 games left of the season to play.

After their trip to London Road next up, they have games against West Bromwich Albion, Birmingham City and Coventry City in early March.