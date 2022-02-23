Wigan Athletic striker Stephen Humphrys says they will “keep pushing” after another win last night.

Wigan Athletic won 3-1 away at Wycombe Wanderers to keep their push for automatic promotion well on track.

The Latics are now unbeaten in their four games in the league.

Humphrys, who came on for Josh Magennis yesterday, took to Twitter after the match to send the following message (see below):

Love this team 💙 Travelling fans, again incredible. Thank you for the support. We keep pushing #UpTheTics @LaticsOfficial @callumlang19 🐐 pic.twitter.com/yB6Grsn6bZ — Stephen Humphrys (@HumphrysStevie) February 22, 2022

Events of the game

Wycombe led 1-0 at half-time thanks to Sullay Kaikai’s strike after 22 minutes.

However, Leam Richardson’s men managed to turn the game around in the second-half thanks to goals from Callum Lang (x2) and Tom Naylor.

Wigan situation

Wigan remain 2nd in the League One table and are six points behind Rotherham United still with two games in hand. The Millers beat Morecambe 2-0 at home last night.

The Latics are also three points above 3rd place MK Dons, who won 2-0 away at Charlton Athletic to keep their impressive run of form going but have played three less games.

Humphrys spell to date

Humphrys moved to the DW Stadium last summer having previously played for the likes of Fulham, Southend United and Rochdale.

It took him a while to get going this season but he has now managed to find his feet and has proven to be a useful player.

The attacker has made 36 appearances in all competitions so far this term and has chipped in with six goals two assists.

Next up for Wigan are back-to-back home games against Sunderland and Fleetwood Town.