Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson says his side “need help” after their loss to MK Dons last night.

Charlton Athletic lost 2-0 at home to promotion chasing MK Dons last night after goals from Tennai Watson and Kaine Kessler Hayden.

The Addicks have now lost four games on the spin following recent losses to Bolton Wanderers, Wigan Athletic and Oxford United.

Next up for the London club is a trip to Hillsborough this weekend to face Sheffield Wednesday.

‘Need help’…

Jackson has said, as per the club’s official Twitter account:

“They’re trying. They just need help, they need help because we’re depleted, we’re light. It is costing us in crucial moments. It’s costing us in being able to sustain pressure in games and it makes it really difficult.”

Charlton injury woes

Charlton have been without key striking trio Conor Washington, Chuks Aneke and Jayden Stockley over recent times which has seriously impacted on their results.

Young attacker Mason Burstow has led the line over the past few matches but limped off against the Dons himself and was replaced late on by Elliot Lee.

If he is to have a spell on the sidelines as well now, their only two options to choose from up top would be youngsters Daniel Kanu and Tyreese Campbell.

The Addicks have also been without January signing Scott Fraser, who has been ill.

Jackson’s men have slipped to 16th in the League One table and any faint hopes they had of a late play-off push have been quashed due to their injury woes. They are only nine points above the relegation zone now with 13 games left of the season to play and will be eager not to be dragged into any potential trouble over the next couple of months.