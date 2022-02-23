Richie Wellens was spotted at the Bradford City game last night, reports Simon Parker.

Bradford City lost 3-1 to Yorkshire rivals Harrogate Town at Valley Parade.

The Bantams are in the hunt for a new manager to replace Derek Adams and have Mark Trueman in caretaker charge.

Wellens, 41, was at the match with Telegraph and Argus reporter Parker tweeting:

Richie Wellens at the #bcafc game tonight … — Simon Parker (@ParkerTandA) February 22, 2022

Wellens’ situation

Wellens is available and will be weighing up his next move in the game. He was sacked by League One side Doncaster Rovers in December after just 199 days in charge following their poor start to the season.

The Mancunian spent his playing days as a midfielder with the likes of Blackpool and Leicester City before hanging up his boots in 2017.

He got his first managerial role at Oldham Athletic and spent just under at year at Boundary Park, winning 32.6.% of matches at the helm.

Swindon Town then came calling in 2018 and he ended up guiding the Robins to promotion to League One in his second campaign with the Wiltshire club before he was lured back to the North West by Salford City.

His time with the Ammies didn’t go to plan though and he was sacked in March 2021, despite winning the Papa John’s Trophy.

What now?

Wellens has a point to prove in the Football League following his last two spells at Salford and Doncaster.

Bradford’s season is slipping away from them and their chances of making the play-offs are fading fast unless they bring in a new boss soon and hit some form.