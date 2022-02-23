Peterborough United-linked Grant McCann was spotted at the Hull City Vs Barnsley game last night, as per a report by Hull Live.

Peterborough United take on the Tigers this weekend.

McCann, 41, was sacked by the Yorkshire club at the end of last month and replaced by Shota Arveladze. However, he was at the MKM Stadium yesterday.

The Northern Irishman is a “leading candidate” for the vacant Posh job, as detailed in a report by Hull Live earlier this week.

Peterborough situation

Peterborough are in the hunt for a new manager following the departure of Darren Ferguson and are hoping to get their replacement in before Saturday.

McCann’s name has emerged as a potential contender and he is someone who already knows the club inside out having both played and managed them in the past.

He was in the dugout at London Road from 2016 to 2018 before later having a spell at Doncaster Rovers.

Hull appointed him back in 2019 following Nigel Adkins’ exit and they were relegated to League One for the first time in 15 years during his first 12 months at the helm.

Nevertheless, McCann made amends in his second season in charge and guided the Tigers to the third tier title.

What next?

Time will tell whether McCann was back at Hull yesterday on scouting duties for his first Peterborough match or if there was another reason he was there.

Barnsley picked up a 2-0 win thanks to goals from Callum Styles and Carlton Morris to boost their hopes of survival under Poya Asbaghi.