Charlton Athletic midfielder Johl Powell has joined Maidstone United on loan, as announced by the non-league side.

Charlton Athletic have let the youngster head out the exit door to get some game time under his belt.

Powell, 20, has linked up with the National League South side on an ‘initial’ one month deal.

He is line to make his debut this weekend away at Dorking.

Charlton academy graduate

Powell is a boyhood Charlton supporter and has risen up through the academy of the London club.

He has featured for the Addicks at various youth levels over the past few years and has most recently made the step up into their development squad.

The youngster was handed his first-team debut back in November 2020 in an EFL Trophy clash against Leyton Orient and has since made a further two senior appearances so far in his campaign in cup competitions.

However, he has now been allowed to leave on loan from The Valley for the first time in his career to date and will be looking to get experience to boost his development over the course of the next month.

Charlton have a few players out on loan right now such as Ryan Gavin at Billericay Town, Ben Dempsey at Ayr United, Josh Davison at Swindon Town and James Vennings at Aldershot Town.

New home

Powell will give Maidstone more competition and depth in the middle of the park as they eye a promotion to the National League.

They are currently sat in 2nd place in the National League South table and are three points behind the table toppers Dorking.