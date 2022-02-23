Nottingham Forest defender Sam Sanders has joined York City on loan, as announced by the non-league side.

Nottingham Forest have let the youngster head out the exit door to get some first-team experience under his belt.

Sanders, 20, has linked up with the non-league side on a one-month youth loan deal.

He has been handed the number 31 shirt and is in line to make his debut this weekend against Guiseley.

Nottingham Forest spell so far

Sanders has risen up through the academy at Nottingham Forest and has been a regular for them at various youth levels over the past few years.

The centre-back has made the step up to the Under-23s from the Under-18s over recent times and has made 15 appearances in the Premier League 2 this season.

However, he has now been given the green light to leave the City Ground on loan for the first time in his career to get some game time under his belt over the next four weeks.

He is not the only young Forest player out on loan at the moment with George Shelvey at Mansfield Town, Jordan Wright at Hereford and Tyrese Fornah at Shrewsbury Town to gain exposure to senior football.

New temporary home

York are currently 11th in the National League North table and are five points off the play-offs right now. They are managed by former Shrewsbury and Port Vale boss John Askey these days and have a few former Football League players in their ranks such as Clayton Donaldson, Scott Barrow and Lenell John-Lewis.