Neil Harris had several spells as caretaker manager at Millwall before being given the permanent job before the 2015/16 season.

The fans took to him during his time in the dugout and he guided them to promotion to the Championship in 2017.

He ended up leaving in 2019 and later managed Cardiff City.

Not shy to make a team his own, Harris made many signings during his time at The Den. Here is a look at how the first five panned out and where they are now…

1. Joe Martin

The first of several free transfers snapped up by Harris, left-back Martin made 67 appearances for Millwall. He was a good servant for the club and made a name for himself during his two-year spell.

Martin left Millwall in July 2017 and signed on a free transfer Stevenage. He now plays for Ebbsfleet United in National League South.

2. Jordan Archer

Archer was initially on loan from Tottenham Hotspur but made his move permanent in July 2015. He would go on to their long-term number one and made 166 appearances.

He left in 2019 and now plays for London rivals QPR.

3. Mahlon Romeo

The then 19-year-old Romeo was a signing that excited fans. He was a young man with great potential and quickly became a regular with the Lions.

He remains with the club but is currently on loan in League One with Portsmouth.

4. Tony Craig

Craig rejoined Millwall at the start of the transfer market from Brentford in July 2015, having previously had two spells there in the past.

He was a product of the Lions’ academy and ended up playing a key role in the promotion from League One under Harris.

Craig left in February 2018 on a free transfer to Bristol Rovers. He currently plays for Crawley Town.

5. Steve Morison

In August 2015, Morison re-joined Millwall on a permanent deal from Leeds United and formed a strong partnership up top with Lee Gregory.

He left in 2019 and now manages Cardiff.