Reading have announced the appointment of Alex Rae as an interim assistant coach on their official website today.

The Championship club revealed that the Scotsman has joined his former Wolves teammate Paul Ince’s temporary coaching set-up at the Select Car Leasing Stadium. Rae also played for Sunderland, Millwall and Rangers amongst other clubs.

Ince joined the club earlier this week, forming an interim coaching duo with Michael Gilkes and ex-Reading midfielder Mikele Leigertwood.

The change in coaching staff comes under the dismissal of manager Veljko Paunovic who left the club after a string of defeats in the Championship.

The club’s official statement also adds that Rae will be in the dugout tonight as the club face Birmingham City.

The coaching reshuffle has also spelt the end for ex-Manchester United player Quinton Fortune, who was part of the backroom staff, as well as assistant coaches Marko Mitrovic and Nuno Gomes.

Quandary

The sudden downturn in results has put Reading in a bit of a crisis and Rae walks into a club that has only won one once since the end of November.

However, this result did come at the weekend in Paunovic’s final game which marked a reason to smile for Reading fans following multiple consecutive losses.

With Wayne Rooney’s Derby County side continuing to defy the odds and push towards a miraculous survival, the Royals could be dragged even further into the relegation mix.

Ince has been out of management for eight years but is hoping to be back with a bang and, with the help of new coach Rae, push the club back up the table.