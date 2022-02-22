Northampton Town have announced that striker Sam Hoskins has signed a new two-and-a-half-year contract extension via their official club website.

The long-serving winger has signed on to keep him at Sixfields until the summer of 2024.

Hoskins, who came through Southampton’s prestigious academy, joined the Cobblers in 2015 from Yeovil Town.

The Dorchester-born star has had an impressive season, scoring nine and assisting four times in all competitions.

He has scored a superb 50 goals in 279 games for the League Two club to date, featuring as a winger on both flanks, behind the striker and even deputising a handful of times as a right-back.

The report on the official site says that the club are also working on securing new deals for other key players.

On his contract announcement, club manager Jon Brady said: “Sam Hoskins has and continues to be a fantastic servant for this football club, both on and off the field.

“By the time this contract comes to an end he will have served this club for nine years and that is almost unheard of in the modern game.

“We think his game is maturing and developing and we are delighted he will be staying at the club. He is clearly settled and enjoys playing for the club and that is great.”

Pushing on

Northampton are in the midst of a promotion battle, currently sitting in third just one point behind Tranmere Rovers who occupy an automatic promotion spot in League Two.

After a rough start to 2022 with two consecutive defeats, they have continued their fine form over from last year. The club have won three and drawn one across their last four matches and will hope to continue this form as they travel to bottom-placed Scunthorpe United tonight.

Fans will be delighted that Hoskins has committed to the club for another two and a half years as he continues to contribute greatly to the club’s successes on the field.