Neil Warnock became Cardiff City manager in 2016 and helped the Bluebirds earn promotion to the Premier League in the 2017/18 season.



Warnock took over from current Nottingham Forest assistant manager Paul Trollope after a string of poor early season results saw Cardiff drop into the relegation zone. At the end of this season, Warnock helped City to climb to mid-table and gained positive results against Huddersfield Town and rivals Bristol City.

The season after, City won promotion to the Premier League finishing 2nd behind Wolves. Even though the Bluebirds came back down to the Championship the season after, Warnock’s tenure in the capital is looked fondly upon by the majority of Cardiff fans.

But who were Warnock’s first five Cardiff City signings? Here, we take a look at who they were and where they are now…

1. Junior Hoilett

The Canadian international joined City on a free transfer and went onto become a fan favourite for the entirety of his time there. Hoilett made 184 appearances for the Bluebirds and scored 25 goals over this period. Hoilett became known for his skilful runs down the wing and goals against Wolves and Norwich have become iconic amongst Cardiff fans.

The 31 year-old now plays for Reading and has appeared sporadically throughout the season.

2. Sol Bamba

Bamba became an icon at the Cardiff City Stadium and this was helped by his dominant performances and commanding presence in the centre of defence. The Ivorian made 118 appearances for the club and scored 10 goals. After being diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, Bamba spent a lengthy period away from the first team and went into remission just four months later.

Bamba now plays for Middlesbrough after being signed by Warnock on a free transfer in August 2021.

3. Marouane Chamakh

The former Morocco international signed for Cardiff on a short-term basis and only made a handful of appearances from the bench. Chamakh only appeared in two Championship games for Cardiff but was able to grab himself an assist.

The Bluebirds were Chamakh’s last club before retirement. He announced that he was hanging up his boots three years after leaving Wales due to not playing football for over two years.

4. Kieran Richardson

The former Sunderland star signed on a free transfer and only made six appearances for the Bluebirds before being released in December 2016. Richardson then had trials with Spanish side Granada but chose to retire instead of carrying on playing.

5. Greg Halford

Halford joined Cardiff on a free after playing under Warnock at Rotherham. The former Wolves man made 33 appearances for City and helped them win promotion in the 2017/18 season.

After leaving the Bluebirds, Halford spent time at Aberdeen, Southend, Waterford and is currently playing for non-league side Billericay.