Walsall have announced the appointment of new Assistant Head Coach Wayne Hatswell via their club website.

Hatswell’s departure from rival League Two side Newport County was announced yesterday.

He worked as assistant to Michael Flynn, Walsall’s new head coach, during his four-and-a-half year stint in Wales and remained at the club until yesterday, even taking charge on an interim basis in October of last year.

The 47-year-old previously managed non-league outfit Stamford at the end of a playing career which saw him turn out for Forest Green Rovers, Oxford United and Kidderminster Harriers amongst other sides.

Head coach Flynn was announced as Walsall new head coach last week following the departure of former manager Matthew Taylor on 9th February.

Speaking on the their official website, Hatswell has expressed his excitement at teaming back up with Flynn, saying: “It’s been a mad 48 hours because I was in the dugout for Newport on Saturday. I’m really pleased and looking forward to working with Michael again.

“Everyone knows what we did at Newport for a good four years, that was a big draw for me. We know how each other work and he wanted me to come in and that’s what’s happened. I’m really excited to be at Walsall and I look forward to many years to come.”

Newport reached two League Two play-off finals under their pair and the new head coach is delighted to welcome Hatswell to the club.

Flynn added: “I’m delighted that we’ve managed to bring Wayne to the football club, he will be a huge addition. He has got all the characteristics I look for in my staff. He’s an outstanding coach and a hard worker, which will only bring an improved quality to what’s already at the football club. We’ve had a successful partnership over the years and I’m really excited to have him on board.”

Hatswell is set to be in the dugout for Walsall’s next match against Swindon Town tonight.

Next steps

Flynn won his first match in charge at Walsall, coming away 1-0 victors against league leaders Forest Green Rovers on Saturday as Barnsley loanee George Miller scoring early on.

Their supporters will surely be happy that their new coaching staff have a proven track record of reaching the heights of the fourth tier and battling for promotion amongst the best in the division.

Walsall’s win was the second in a row following a run of seven losses which spelt the end for previous boss Taylor.

They face Hartlepool on Saturday in their next match after tonight and will hope to build some momentum under their new coaching regime.

The club will be hoping to maintain a decent position in the division come the end of the season with relegation and promotion both out of the question this season.

Flynn and Hatswell will be keen to kick on with Walsall and fight at the top of the table come next season.