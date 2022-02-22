Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer has been praised by former stopper Rob Elliot.

Speaking on Ben Foster’s Fozcast podcast, the veteran ‘keeper has recalled being blown away by the youngster in their training sessions together.

Elliot trained with the Addicks in the last campaign when he was a free agent.

Maynard-Brewer, 21, is now on loan in the Scottish Premiership at Ross County but caught the eye of the ex-Premier League man.

Ross County has posted an extract of the podcast on Twitter (see below) and Elliot has said:

High praise for Ash Maynard-Brewer on @BenFoster podcast with Rob Elliot 🙌 pic.twitter.com/bcQ8k4TQfG — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) February 21, 2022

“There’s a young lad there called Ashley Maynard-Brewer right, an Australian kid, he’s 21, he’s on loan at Ross County. I watched him play in this training and he was saving everything.

“People were smashing things bottom corner from three yards (and he saved them). Marshy (Andy Marshall, former goalkeeper coach) was saying ‘what until you see how good this kid is’. We were doing volleys and half-volleys and he was catching everything, his hands were clean as a whistle.

“Then he’s gone into this five-a-side and he’s making saves where he’s getting a concussion three times from the ball, from knees, just from flying out at people. I was watching him going: ‘Well he’s just going to be the best goalie in the world’.”

Maynard-Brewer’s situation at Charlton

Charlton signed the youngster in 2015 after he played for Perth-based ECU Joondalup. The Australia youth international made his first-team debut back in November 2018 in an EFL Trophy clash against Swansea City Under-21s and has since gone on to play four more times for the Addicks’ senior side.

He has been loaned out to Chelmsford City, Hampton and Richmond Borough, Dulwich Hamlet and Dover Athletic over recent years to gain experience.

Maynard-Brewer then made the move to Ross County last summer to further boost his development and has since made 17 appearances in all competitions for the Scottish outfit.

He is due to return to The Valley at the end of this campaign and has said he would like to make the number one spot his own with Johnnie Jackson’s side in the future, as per a recent report by London News Online.

Charlton have him under contract until 2023 and he could provide some useful competition with Craig MacGillivray next season.