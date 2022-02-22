Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has provided supporters updates on the injury statuses of Ian Poveda and Bradley Dack on the official club website.

Rovers boss Mowbray confirms that the duo are moving closer and closer to a return to first-team action.

Winger Poveda, who is on loan from Leeds United, has been out of contention since November when he broke his ankle in the draw against Bristol City. Poveda has resumed training under Marcelo Bielsa at his parent club but Mowbray is hopeful the Englishman can come good again at Ewood Park.

“Ian’s not too far away from re-joining us in a couple of weeks, we’ll wait and see whether he can get himself fit enough to play for us,” Mowbray said.

“He’s recovering well at Leeds, where he’s doing his rehabilitation and he’s a real talent.

“Ian could return for the last few games, but he’s recovering from a broken ankle and it’s been a long-term injury for him.”

In his eight Championship appearances so far, Poveda has managed three goal contributions (one goal, two assists) and his return would certainly be welcome as Blackburn Rovers push to win promotion from the Championship.

The manager also highlighted attacking midfielder Dack, who has been playing for Rovers at under-23 level in order to regain full fitness since his injury.

Dack has been out of action for nearly a year after picking up a horrifying anterior cruciate ligament injury in March 2021.

The midfielder has previously been one of Blackburn Rovers’ most important players, scoring 15 and assisting seven times for the club in 2018/19 under Mowbray.

The boss said on Dack: “You’ve got to build your core fitness up and build yourself up.

“Bradley will look to get another 90 minutes in with the Under-23s and then we’ll speak and see what we think.

“He always feels a little bit better after each game.

“There will come a point where he’ll sit on the bench and then get 20 minutes to change everything for us because of his ability to get in the box and to take a chance. The fans might not think that, but I, as his manager, believe that he’s got another seven or eight years of his career, four or five or six of those years could be in the Premier League.

“We have to look after Bradley. This team have achieved what they’ve achieved this season without him kicking a ball.

“When he’s ready, he’ll be ready.”

Mowbray’s revelations will come as good news after the disappointing news emerged today that star striker Ben Brereton Diaz will be out of action “a few weeks”.

Promotion charge

Mowbray seems to be remaining calm during the ongoing injury woes at Ewood Park. With star striker Brereton Diaz and centre-half Daniel Ayala joining a list of long-term absentees, the return of Poveda and Dack surely cannot come soon enough.

Blackburn Rovers are currently enduring a dip in form. Having gone on a 10-match unbeaten run, the Lancashire side are winless in their last four, casting doubts on their ability to achieve second place and therefore automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Rovers will be hoping to return to the top flight for the first time in ten years. Next, the club face fellow promotion battlers Sheffield United away. Paul Heckingbottom’s side are on a superb run so this will be a tough test for Mowbray and Blackburn Rovers.