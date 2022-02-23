Sheffield United will be looking to maintain their charge up the Championship table with a win over out of form Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday night.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side have been one of the Championship’s best in recent months, with their form under his management thrusting the Blades into the play-off fight.

Sheffield United sit in 6th place heading into their midweek clash with Blackburn Rovers and would move within one point of Tony Mowbray’s side with a win. While Rovers still sit in 3rd, they are without a win in four games and will be determined to amend their form with a statement result against Sheffield United.

Ahead of the game, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions on the tie…

James Ray (@_jamesrray)

“This could prove to be another difficult night at the office for Blackburn Rovers.

“Mowbray’s men haven’t been able to get back to their best in recent weeks while Sheffield United have only gone from strength to strength. The two sides are going in different directions as it stands, so this game could be an indicator of where the two will end up towards the end of the season.

“I predict Sheffield United to pick up another win here.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 3-1 Blackburn Rovers

Luke Phelps (@lukephelps72)

“For me, Sheffield United look like the team to beat at the moment. Paul Heckingbottom has completely turned around the Blades’ fortunes and I fully expect them to claim a top-six finish this season.

“Blackburn meanwhile, whilst they’ve enjoyed a good season, look to be falling off the boil a bit. A trip to Bramall Lane is a difficult task for any team in the division and for Rovers, who could possibly be without Ben Brereton Diaz, I think they’ll struggle to get anything from this one.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 2-0 Blackburn Rovers

James Cheap (@James_C7)

“With both teams eyeing promotion in this campaign, this match could end up being a huge one for both sides in the play-off mix-up.

“Sheffield United are the form side going into the match with an unpenetrable defence of late, with Blackburn Rovers struggling to find the back of the net in recent matches, and the absence of Ben Brereton Diaz won’t help Mowbray’s side either. The Blades should continue their fine run here.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 2-0 Blackburn Rovers