Birmingham City will be supported by a sold-out away end filled with 2,298 fans when they visit Bristol City in the Championship next month.

The Blues have endured a rather mixed start to 2022 under manager Lee Bowyer.

Birmingham City have only won three times since the end of November, with their last victory coming against Luton Town earlier this month.

Bowyer’s side played out a 2-2 draw against Stoke City on Saturday and are set to face Reading away tonight with hopes of pushing towards the middle of the table before the end of the campaign.

Birmingham City are due to travel to Bristol to face Nigel Pearson’s City side on 5th March and their allocation has already sold out with fans keen to praise the club’s fanbase on social media.

Before the game…

The Blues will be hopeful of taking something away from Reading on Tuesday night. The Berkshire outfit parted ways with manager Veljko Paunovic this week after a spell of poor results, with Paul Ince and Michael Gilkes currently in charge for the interim.

Birmingham City will face Huddersfield Town on Saturday, with the Terriers’ remarkable form under manager Carlos Corberan putting them right among the play-offs.

Birmingham City fans on Twitter were quick to celebrate their fans’ support of the club in response to the club’s announcement of the ticket sellout. Here is what some fans had to say:

Best support in the league. pic.twitter.com/F5PN6GLf5f — Andy Smithies (@AndySmithies197) February 22, 2022

Our away support is pure class through the toughest of times. Imagine if we were any good on the pitch 😂 — Max Bradley (@MRMAXBRADLEY_) February 22, 2022

£33 for a ticket and selling out… @BristolCity give us the whole end x — Ben (@1875Ben) February 22, 2022