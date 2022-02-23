QPR will be looking to get back to winning ways when they face Blackpool at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Wednesday night.

Mark Warburton’s side’s push for the Championship play-offs has faltered somewhat in recent weeks.

QPR are on a run of four league games without a win, leaving them five points away from the automatic promotion spots and four points clear of 7th placed Middlesbrough. They have a good chance to get back on track on Wednesday night though, with Blackpool travelling down to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Neil Critchley’s Tangerines have won one, drawn three and lost one of their last five Championship games. They go into their midweek clash against QPR in 15th, and a win could put them as high as 12th.

Ahead of the game, a handful of The72’s writers have predicted the outcome of the clash…

Luke Phelps (@lukephelps72)

“The R’s look to be lacking a bit of confidence at the moment. Mark Warburton’s side could quickly drop out of top-six contention given the amount of teams sitting just outside the play-off places, but expect them to put in a good shift against Blackpool.

“The Seasiders are capable of beating any team in the league. But they’re struggling to win games at the moment, especially away from home – I reckon QPR will just edge this one.”

Score prediction: QPR 2-1 Blackpool

Harvey Thompson

“Mark Warburton’s men have hit the rocks a bit in recent weeks as they look to earn a play-off finish this season.

“Blackpool were expected to be languishing at the wrong end of the table, but they have proven to be a solid Championship side under Neil Critchley, leaving them sitting comfortably in 15th place.

“For this fixture, I’m going for a home QPR win, but I expect Blackpool to show a bit of resilience.”

Score prediction: QPR 2-1 Blackpool

James Ray (@_jamesrray)

“This is a game QPR need to win, just to restore some confidence more than anything.

“Blackpool have struggled on the road, but have made themselves tricky customers for many sides this season, and Critchley’s side won’t be ready to roll over.

“It could be an entertaining tie, but I don’t think anyone will be able to split the two sides.”

Score prediction: QPR 2-2 Blackpool