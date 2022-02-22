Stephen Robinson says it was a “tough decision” to leave Morecambe.

The Northern Irishman has left the Shrimps for Scottish Premiership side St Mirren.

Robinson, 47, only made the move to the Mazuma Stadium last summer.

However, he has decided to move on now and leaves his former club in 21st place in the League One table.

‘Tough decision’…

He has opened up about his move back to Scotland, as per Sky Sports:

“It’s been an absolute whirlwind. I took training at Morecambe yesterday and came back to a load of text messages. Things move very, very quickly, (it was a) tough decision to make.

“We started a project down in Morecambe but football changes very, very quickly and I didn’t make the decision lightly but when I spoke to Jim (Gillespie) and the St Mirren board about their plans and what they want to do going forward it was very difficult to say no.”

Morecambe spell

Morecambe made their move for Robinson in June last year following Derek Adams’ departure to Bradford City. The club had just been promoted from League Two and he was brought in to help with the transition into the division above.

He made the move to the North West alongside his assistant Diarmuid O’Carroll and penned a three-year contract.

The Shrimps have battled well under his guidance this term and are fighting for their lives in the third tier. They are a point from safety right now and are in action against Rotherham United away tonight under new caretaker boss Barry Roche.

Robinson is an experienced manager and has also previously had spells at Oldham Athletic and Motherwell in the past, having spent his playing days as a midfielder for Preston North End, AFC Bournemouth and Luton Town.

Losing him so close to the end of the season is a big blow to Morecambe and their hopes of staying up but he says it was difficult to say no to St Mirren.

The club he leaves behind have a big decision to make on their next boss with the clock ticking.