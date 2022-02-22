AFC Bournemouth have sent youngsters Noa Boutin and Ferdinand Okoh on work experience loans to non-league as confirmed on their official website.

Full-back Boutin, 18, is teaming up with local side Poole Town whilst 17-year-old midfielder Okoh has been sent out to Truro City.

Both players have been described on Bournemouth’s website as being “influential” in the club’s EFL Youth Alliance trophy win and as important players in their run to the fifth round of the FA Youth Cup earlier on this season.

Okoh, who had previously been an academy player at both Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United, links up with teen Cherries teammate Owen Bevan at Truro and is set to be available when they face Hayes & Yeading United in the Southern Premier South tonight.

Boutin joined the club in 2020 from AC Boulogne-Billancourt in his native France. His new side Poole also have Cherries youngster Jack Seddon on loan already and the pair are in line to play in their next match against Walton Casuals.

Future-proofing

Bournemouth look to battle it out right until the very end in their hunt for a return to the Premier League ahead of next season.

Scott Parker’s side are currently second in the league behind Fulham but face stiff competition from the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Queens Park Rangers and Huddersfield Town.

With dreams of becoming a top-flight mainstay, Cherries fans will surely see these loan moves as exciting with young players getting proper match experience in their late teens as they slowly come into contention at their parent clubs.

Next, Bournemouth face Stoke City on Saturday.