Phil Brown became Hull City’s permanent boss in January 2007 with the Tigers sitting low in the Championship.

Having guided them to safety in his first season, he went on to secure promotion to the Premier League in the campaign after.

His rollercoaster spell in the dugout ended in March 2010 but he will forever be remembered by the Tigers’ fans.

Here we reminisce about Brown’s first five signings as manager of Hull and ask the question – where are they now?

1. Dean Windass

Veteran striker Dean Windass was the first name through the door during Brown’s reign in charge.

The striker, who had made his name at the club in the 1990s, rejoined on loan from Bradford City before making his deal permanent that summer at the age of 37.

He managed a respectable 12 goals in 42 league games for the Tigers before winding down his career in the lower leagues.

Windass became a club cmbassador at in 2015 before leaving in 2019.

2. Nathan Doyle

Young defender Nathan Doyle was the second player to join the club under Brown.

The England youth International featured infrequently during his time in East Yorkshire and departed the club to join Barnsley three years later before having spells at Bradford and Luton Town.

Doyle managed non-league side East Hull, based not far from his former club, in 2019 before resigning in December of the same year. It doesn’t appear that he is currently in a coaching role.

3. Ray Parlour

Another veteran addition was Ray Parlour who teamed on loan from Middlesbrough.

Nicknamed ‘the Romford Pele’, Parlour had an excellent career with Arsenal across the 1990s and early 2000s and was part of the iconic Invincibles team which won the 2003/04 title unbeaten.

Parlour played 15 times for Hull and has since been a football pundit.

4. Ricardo Vaz Te

Portuguese striker Ricardo Vaz Te was Brown’s fourth signing. The then-young forward failed to impress on this loan spell from Bolton Wanderers and didn’t score a goal across his six performances in the league for Hull.

Vaz Te did go on to be a key player with fellow Yorkshire side Barnsley and later earned a move to West Ham United where he played a bit-part role.

He later had stints in Turkey, China and his native Portugal and has been a free agent since leaving Portimonense in 2021.

5. Jason Jarrett

Jason Jarrett joined on loan from Preston North End in the same window and, like Vaz Te, had very little impact on the side.

After he ended his playing career in 2015, Jarrett trained to be a referee but called time on this decision by 2017.