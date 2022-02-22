Stoke City are hoping to have Nick Powell, Romaine Sawyers, Josh Maja and Ben Wilmot back tomorrow, as per their official club website.

Stoke City are in action against Luton Town at home.

The Potters are unbeaten in their last four league games and are sat in 13th place in the Championship table, six points off the play-offs.

Luton, on the other hand, are in 8th position and are just two points off the top six after an impressive season under Nathan Jones.

Key players potentially back for Stoke

Powell is in contention to play against the Hatters which would be a big boost for his side. The attacking midfielder has made 15 appearances in all competitions this term and has chipped in with six goals and two assists.

The former Manchester United man has been out of action with a hamstring problem and wasn’t risked in the last match against Birmingham City. However, he has returned to training now and is available to Michael O’Neill if he wants to play him.

Sawyers, who is on loan from fellow Championship side West Bromwich Albion, has been out of action for the past 10 games with a quad injury but is now fit and ready to play. He has played 19 times for the Staffordshire outfit since his switch from the Midlands but hasn’t featured since December.

January recruit Maja has had Covid and sat out of the game against the Blues last weekend but is now ready to return, as is Wilmot who has been ill.