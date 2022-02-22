Fulham will be looking to get back to winning ways against managerless Peterborough United on Wednesday night.

Marco Silva’s side still sit pretty at the top of the Championship table, but they fell to defeat against in-form Huddersfield Town at the weekend.

They have a great chance to get back on track on Wednesday though, with Peterborough United travelling down to Craven Cottage for a Championship club. Posh are without a manager after Darren Ferguson departed the club, with the London Road side sat in 23rd place, five points away from safety.

Ahead of the game, some of our writers have issued their predictions for the game…

James Ray (@_jamesrray)

“Looking at this game on paper, this can surely only go one way.

“Fulham score for fun while Peterborough United have the Championship’s second-worst defensive record this season. Posh may hope that caretaker boss Matty Etherington can bring a bounce after Ferguson’s departure, but Silva’s side will have too much for them to handle.

“Fulham will want to make a point after losing to Huddersfield Town too, so a comfortable home win should await.”

Score prediction: Fulham 4-0 Peterborough United

Luke Phelps (@lukephelps72)

“Despite Posh parting ways with Darren Ferguson, and Fulham having the odd dip in form in the Championship, I really can only see this one going one way.

“Fulham should have far too much firepower for Peterborough to handle and after their unexpected defeat v Huddersfield Town last time out, they’ll be out for vengeance.”

Score prediction: Fulham 3-0 Peterborough United

Finlay Openshaw

“It doesn’t get any easier for a struggling Peterborough side, who are desperate for goals just as much as points as they travel to free-scoring Fulham.

“Fulham will look to bounce back last weekend’s defeat to retain their six-point lead at the top over title rivals Bournemouth.

“Peterborough need a reaction in this game after losing manager Darren Ferguson earlier in the week, but Fulham will see this as the perfect chance to get back to winning ways.”

Score prediction Fulham 5-0 Peterborough United