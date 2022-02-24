Despite the mixed opinions he has garnered from fans and a doomed spell with England, Steve McClaren has carved out a solid career as a manager at Premier League and Championship level – not to mention spells in Germany and the Netherlands.

Having coached with England and Manchester United following a 13-year playing career, McClaren’s first senior coaching role was with Middlesbrough in 2001.

He replaced a management duo of Bryan Robson and Terry Venables.

Here we look back at the first five signings made under McClaren as he kick-started his five years on Teesside.

1. Szilard Nemeth

Slovak striker Szilard Nemeth was Middlesbrough’s first recruit under McClaren. He joined at the age of 23 having won the Slovak Super League with Inter Bratislava and he scored a hatful in the process.

Nemeth made an impressive 117 league games for Boro, netting a useful 23 times.

He mainly played a super sub and his five-year spell at the Riverside came to an end when competition from Yakubu, Mark Viduka and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink gave him little to no game time.

Nemeth is currently head coach at Rohoznik in the Slovakian second tier. He previously coached Komarno in the same league.

2. Gareth Southgate

Nemeth may be a forgotten man by those who don’t follow Middlesbrough but Gareth Southgate will certainly not be.

The English defender joined the club from Aston Villa, becoming McClaren’s second signing in July 2001.

Southgate was a regular starter for the club for five seasons, also scoring a handful of goals in the process as his involvement with England became peripheral towards the end of his career.

When McClaren left the club to manage England in 2006, Southgate became his replacement, switching the shirt for a suit and signing a five-year deal as boss.

Southgate’s time as Middlesbrough manager wasn’t too bad but he left the club after they were relegated.

Since then, he has become the England manager and led the side to a historical European Championship final in 2021.

3. Mark Wilson

Mark Wilson was McClaren’s third signing. The midfielder joined from Manchester United and played a handful of games for Boro.

His time on Teesside was split up by a number of loan spells at the likes of Stoke City, Swansea City and Sheffield Wednesday.

Wilson was sold to MLS side FC Dallas in 2005 and became a journeyman on his return to England a year later.

Wilson now lives in New Jersey and co-founded coaching company Beyond Pulse.

4. Jonathan Greening

Jonathan Greening also joined from Manchester United on the same day as Wilson.

The midfielder went on to appear 99 times in the league for Middlesbrough, starting a successful Premier League career which saw him also turn out for West Bromwich Albion and Fulham.

Having coached with York City after ending his pro playing career, Greening played for Tadcaster Albion.

He earned his first full-time coaching role as manager of hometown club Scarborough Athletic in 2021.

5. Allan Johnston

Allan Johnston was the fifth signing made by McClaren in his opening transfer window.

The Scot joined following a disappointing spell with Rangers, having previously excelled in England with Sunderland.

Johnston’s game time was limited and he was loaned to Sheffield Wednesday before moving permanently to Kilmarnock in 2004.

He has since forged a career as a manager, coaching the likes of Kilmarnock and Dunfermline. He left Scottish Championship side Queen of the South earlier this month with the club at the bottom of the table.