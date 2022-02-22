Derby County host Millwall at Pride Park on Wednesday night as they bid to halt former manager Gary Rowett’s surge up the Championship table.

Wayne Rooney’s Rams secured a crucial win over Peterborough United last time out, taking them up to 22nd place in the Championship table and within five points of safety.

They face a tough test on Wednesday night though, with Millwall travelling up to Pride Park. Lions boss Rowett faces former side Derby County with the hope of picking up a third consecutive win to maintain their hopes of a play-off finish.

Ahead of the game, a handful of our writers have made their predictions for the tie…

Luke Phelps (@lukephelps72)

“After that dramatic win over Peterborough United last time round, expect Derby County to have the momentum going into the game v Millwall.

“Gary Rowett’s side are hard to beat. They don’t score loads of goals but they conceded too much either – the same can largely be said of Derby County too.

“In front of what will likely be another packed-out Pride Park though, I can see this one going in favour of the Rams.”

Score prediction: Derby County 1-0 Millwall

James Ray (@_jamesrray)

“Millwall are on a strong run of form, but their struggles on the road have continued.

“Heading to a bouncing Pride Park won’t be easy with Derby County fighting for every point possible, but Millwall also have something to fight for – a play-off spot isn’t out of the realms of possibility just yet.

“It could be a tight one, I can’t see anything separating the two.”

Score prediction: Derby County 1-1 Millwall

Will Gregory

“Wayne Rooney’s Rams will be hopeful coming into this one after a string of good results and I personally think that they could come away with all three points from this one. Players such as youngster Jason Knight and Festy Ebosele could prove important in the outcome of the game.

“Millwall’s recent wins over Cardiff and QPR have seen them pick up their form though, but it won’t quite be enough. Jed Wallace will the one to watch for them though, with five goals and seven assists to his name so far this season.”

Score prediction: Derby County 1-0 Millwall