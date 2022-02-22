Morecambe’s hunt for a new manager is underway, as detailed by their official club website.

Morecambe are eyeing a replacement for Stephen Robinson, who has left the club for Scottish Premiership side St Mirren along with his assistant Diarmuid O’Carroll.

The Shrimps have placed their former goalkeeper Barry Roche in caretaker charge until a permanent successor is found.

They are in action tonight away at top of the table Rotherham United.

What next for Morecambe?

Morecambe found themselves in this same situation last summer when Derek Adams left for Bradford City.

They have a big decision to make on who to bring in now with the club currently fighting for their lives in League One. They are 21st in the league table and have slipped into the relegation zone.

The North West club are only a single point from safety though and have 14 games left to play this season.

Morecambe haven’t been in the best of form recently and haven’t won in their last five matches.

Striker Cole Stockton gives them hope that they can avoid the drop this term and he has been in prolific form since helping the club gain promotion from League Two. He has adapted to the step up a division with ease and has fired an impressive 21 goals in all competitions.

The former Wrexham and Tranmere Rovers man is out of contract at the end of the campaign and his long-term future at the Mazuma Stadium hangs in the balance as his club weigh up their next boss.