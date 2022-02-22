MK Dons boss Liam Manning says tonight’s clash against Charlton Athletic will be an ‘extremely difficult’ game for his side.

MK Dons make the trip to The Valley in confident mood after their win away at Sunderland last time out.

They are sat in 3rd place in the League One table and are in strong form at the moment as they look to close the gap on Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic.

The Dons are unbeaten in their six league games as they eye a promotion to the Championship.

‘Big club with a big history’….

Manning has delivered his verdict on Charlton, as per the club’s official website:

“It’s a big club with a big history and a big following so it’s another extremely difficult game. Going into it, it’s about controlling what we can and focusing on what we can and that’s all the preparation that we do going into a game.”

Fraser a doubt

Charlton swooped to sign former MK Dons starlet Scott Fraser from Ipswich Town in the last January transfer window but he is doubt for the match against his former employers.

The Scotsman was a hit with the Buckinghamshire club in the last campaign and scored 14 goals in all competitions under their former boss Russell Martin before he left the club last summer.

His move to Portman Road didn’t work out in the end but he now has a chance to get his career back on track with Johnnie Jackson’s side.

The Addicks are in poor form right now and have lost their last three games on the spin against Bolton Wanderers, Wigan Athletic and Oxford United.

Their chances of making the play-offs are fading away fast and they just need to finish the season now and start preparing for the summer.