Fulham goalkeeper Marek Rodak has expressed his disappointment at his club’s 2-1 defeat against Huddersfield Town on Saturday while speaking to the club’s official website.

The Slovak shot-stopper was involved in the game’s controversy as his foul on Sorba Thomas led to the Terriers’ second goal of the game.

Rodak reflected on the game while speaking to the club’s official media channels, stating that it was just “one of those games” for Fulham as they fell to defeat.

“Everyone thought we could have done better,” he said.

“Even after we’d gone 2-0 down we thought we could get something. We pushed second half and were unlucky that we didn’t score early. I think if we’d got one back earlier then they would have felt the pressure more.

“It’s one of those games where nothing went right. Obviously their goals, it was a mistake for the first one, and then the second one I would say it was a bad decision.”

Foul or not?

Huddersfield Town’s first goal came from Danny Ward and was the result of poor defending in the box from Fulham. Rodak’s contact with Terriers ace Thomas resulted in a penalty, which was duly fired home by Duane Holmes for goal number two.

Star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic was close to firing home from a Neco Williams low cross which travelled just behind him, but Bobby De Cordova-Reid provided a late goal to give Fulham a chance in the game.

Rodak doesn’t believe he was at fault for the penalty decision and told of his thoughts in the interview.

He said: “I saw him coming, so I stopped and waited for the ball to come into my hands.

“And then he’s touched the ball and has fallen back on me, so straight away when I heard the ref’s whistle I thought it was a foul on me.

“Then I looked and he’d pointed for a penalty, so I went and asked him what he’d seen, but he didn’t want to talk to me at all.”

Fulham are currently top of the Championship table and show little chance of letting the spot go.

The defeat was the Cottagers’ first of the year and only their fifth of the season under manager Marco Silva.

Huddersfield Town have had a similarly incredible run during the start of 2022. They are without a loss in the league since the end of November and now sit in 5th within touching distance of an automatic promotion spot in the Championship table.

Fulham face strugglers Peterborough United on Wednesday night and have the opportunity to extend the six-point gap between themselves and 2nd placed Bournemouth at the top of the table.