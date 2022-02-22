Bournemouth defender Brennan Camps has joined Eastleigh on loan, as announced by the non-league side.

Bournemouth have let the youngster head out the exit door to get some first-team experience under his belt.

Camps, 21, has linked up with the Spitfires on a ‘short term’ loan deal.

He is in line to make his debut for his new club this evening at home to Southend United.

Bournemouth spell to date

Camps has been on the books of Bournemouth since 2007 and has risen up through the academy of the Dorset club.

He signed his first professional contract back in 2019 after impressing for the Cherries at various youth levels.

The Scotland youth international was handed his first-team debut by Scott Parker earlier this season in a Carabao Cup clash against Norwich City. He has since made the 18-man squad on a handful of occasions during this campaign.

He has been loaned out to Portland United, Poole Town, Dorchester Town and Weymouth over recent years to get game time and has now made the move to Eastleigh to boost his development.

They are currently 14th in the National League and are comfortably in mid-table. They have a few former Football League players in their ranks these days such as Tom Broadbent, Jake Hesketh and Brett Pitman.

Camps’ parent club Bournemouth have seen their proposed game against Swansea City postponed this week so are back in action this weekend against Stoke City at home. Parker’s men are 2nd in the Championship table and are six points behind Fulham.