Cardiff City manager Steve Morison has revealed that striker Max Watters will be out of action for at least six weeks after sustaining an ankle injury in training.

The Cardiff City boss was quoted by BBC Sport and revealed the extent of Watters’ knock, saying:

“It’s never nice to lose a player.

“It’s really unfortunate how it happened. It goes with the territory. He’ll be fine hopefully. Six weeks is the minimum.

“Hopefully he doesn’t need surgery or anything like that.”

The forward joined the Bluebirds from Crawley Town last year before excelling during loan spell at Milton Keynes Dons up until December. His performances meant the Welsh side activated their option to recall him as they look to confirm Championship status for next season.

Watters was taken off in the first half of Cardiff City’s game against Coventry City earlier this month due to a poor performance. The injury comes at an inconvenient time for Watters who is surely keen to prove himself and get back into contention at The Cardiff City Stadium.

Injury problems

Watters’ ankle injury adds to Morison’s selection woes ahead of the tail end of the Championship season. Defenders Curtis Nelson and Sean Morrison are set to remain out but the potential return of midfielder Joe Ralls could be a huge boost for the Bluebirds.

The Bluebirds are on a decent run at the time of writing, only losing one of their last six matches. The side travel to Huddersfield Town tomorrow in a tough test with the Yorkshire side in incredible form and without a league defeat since the end of November.

Kieffer Moore was at the double, confirming a 2-1 win for Cardiff City when they faced Huddersfield Town earlier this season. But with Moore out the door and the Terriers on a remarkable run, Morison faces a challenge.