Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has revealed to the Lancashire Telegraph that star striker Ben Brereton Diaz will be missing for “a few weeks” with an ankle ligament injury.

Fans spotted the Chile international at Ewood Park wearing a protective boot just before Blackburn Rovers’ tie with Millwall was called off at the weekend.

Brereton Diaz was withdrawn during Rovers’ game against West Bromwich Albion on Valentine’s Day and now the extent of his injury has been revealed.

The forward has been in fine fettle for the Lancashire side this term, scoring a sensational 20 goals in 30 Championship matches, but it has now been confirmed that he is set for a spell on the sidelines.

Despite his revelation, Mowbray was still unwilling to speculate on a return date for the former Nottingham Forest man.

Mowbray told the Lancashire Telegraph: “Ben has damaged his ankle ligaments so we won’t be seeing Ben, it’s quite difficult to put a timescale on it.

“He’s damaged his ankle ligaments, is it four weeks, is it six weeks, is it eight weeks? I don’t know. Ben will be ready when he’s ready.”

Promotion charge

Blackburn Rovers are still very much in the running for automatic promotion, currently sitting in third in the Championship just four points behind Scott Parker’s Bournemouth, but they are in need of a turnaround in form after four games without a win.

Fans will be hoping that Brereton Diaz can get back to full fitness as quickly as possible, but boss Mowbray is ready to push forward without the Chile forward and make the best of the options he has.

He added: “We’ll get on without him in the short term, let’s hope he can impact the end of our season.

“At the moment he won’t be available for a few weeks at least.”

Mowbray and Blackburn Rovers will be looking to the likes of Sam Gallagher, Reda Khadra and Tyrhys Dolan to provide goals and assists in Brereton Diaz’s absence.

Blackburn Rovers make the short trip to Sheffield United tomorrow night as they look to continue their push for automatic promotion to the Premier League.