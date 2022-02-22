Peterborough United hope to have a new manager in for this weekend’s home clash against Hull City, as per a report by the Peterborough Telegraph.

Peterborough United will not have a boss in place for tomorrow’s daunting trip to Fulham.

The Posh are in the hunt for a replacement for Darren Ferguson, who resigned earlier this week.

The Peterborough Telegraph claim it is understood that the Championship side want someone through the door for when the Tigers come to town on Saturday.

Peterborough situation

It has been a tough season for Peterborough following their promotion from League One in the last campaign.

The Posh have seriously lacked a cutting edge up front and are sat in 23rd place in the league table after five wins out of 31 matches this term.

They are five points from safety with 15 games left but are winless in their last nine, with their last victory in the league coming back on 11th December against Millwall.

Who will they go for?

There hasn’t been many concrete reports regarding particular candidates who Peterborough are interested in.

Grant McCann’s name has naturally popped up based on his past association with the club, with a report by Hull Live yesterday suggests that he is a “leading candidate” for the vacant position.

He played for the Posh during his playing career as a midfielder and later managed at London Road from 2016 to 2018.

The Northern Irishman was sacked by Hull at the end of last month and replaced by former Rangers striker Shota Arveladze.