Nottingham Forest icon Martin O’Neill is still open to a return to management as he revealed in a tell-all interview with The Sun.

The Northern Irishman, who made over 300 appearances in a Nottingham Forest shirt between 1971 and 1981, has been without a job since the club fired him from the managerial role in 2019.

O’Neill has had great success over the past thirty years in the dugout, managing Leicester City to League Cup triumphs, Celtic to a number of Scottish titles and Aston Villa to three consecutive top-six finishes in the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest’s form was unpredictable during O’Neill’s short spell in charge. Following a run of four defeats in April 2019, the side went on to win their final three games of the Championship season, finishing in 9th place.

However, Sabri Lamouchi took over from the veteran boss in June and O’Neill has been unemployed since.

At 70, O’Neill is still keen to try his hand at a new coaching role. He insists he is still in love with the beautiful game and is up for a new challenge. In his interview with The Sun, O’Neill said:

“I watch a lot of matches and keep in touch through my TV work.

“Not just the Premier League, but also the Bundesliga in Germany and the Eredivisie in the Netherlands.

“I keep in touch and am well-equipped now, knowing these different leagues. And if an opportunity comes up that I feel fits, I would seriously consider it.”

COVID chaos

Many may suggest that firing off applications left, right and centre would put you in pole position to get a managerial job.

But O’Neill says that it “is not the way to go”. He also told The Sun that he was presented with a chance to return to the dugout not long after leaving Nottingham Forest.

“Covid blighted a lot and for everyone — it took a couple of years out of people’s lives,” he added.

“I had the opportunity to manage abroad four or five months after Forest, a really interesting challenge, but Covid had just set in. I probably would have taken it, however everything was up in the air, so it was just the wrong time unfortunately.”

It also seems like O’Neill is not intent on waiting for “the perfect job” as he claims it simply does not exist.

He added: “There is no such thing as the perfect job — never has been and never will.

“But as I said, football is still in my blood, so let’s see what develops now.”