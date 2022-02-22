Sky Sports pundit David Prutton predicts Sheffield United will secure a 2-0 win over Blackburn Rovers when the two sides meet on Wednesday night.

Sheffield United continued their surge up the Championship table at the weekend, making a statement win over Swansea City after back-to-back goalless draws against Huddersfield Town and Hull City. Heckingbottom’s Blades sit in 6th place as it stands, one point ahead of 7th placed Middlesbrough heading into their midweek clash with Blackburn Rovers.

Tony Mowbray’s side are in desperate need of a return to winning ways. Blackburn Rovers are four games without a win in the Championship – a run that has seen them fall away from the automatic promotion spots.

They still occupy 3rd place, but if their current form continues for much longer, they will find themselves at risk of falling out of the play-off spots.

The two sides meet at Bramall Lane on Wednesday night, and Sky Sports pundit Prutton anticipates Sheffield United will prolong Blackburn Rovers’ poor form further.

“What a clinical display that was from Sheffield United against Swansea on Saturday. They are right in the mix now and top six should be an absolute minimum.

“Blackburn have had a bit of a break after their game was called off so late against Millwall. It might give them a bit of a chance to rally after their recent dip. But I think the Blades are too good right now.”

Prutton has backed Sheffield United to emerge 2-0 victors, condemning Blackburn Rovers to a fifth league game without a win.

The implications

Sheffield United could rise as high as 4th place with three points providing results elsewhere go their way, also moving them within one point of Blackburn Rovers.

A win would be huge for Rovers though, potentially extending the gap to the teams below them further and, crucially, getting them back on track after a poor run.

The tie kicks off at 19:45 on Wednesday night.