Rotherham United are back in action tonight at home to Morecambe.

Rotherham United picked up a point last time out against 2nd place Wigan Athletic.

The Millers are six points clear at the top of League One ahead of the North West club, though the Latics do have two games in hand.

Paul Warne’s side are unbeaten in their last seven games and have lost just one league game in 2022 so far.

Rotherham team news

Rotherham’s first-team/development coach first-team coach was on press duties ahead of the clash against the Shrimps and told the club’s official website that they are hoping to have defender Rarmani Edmonds-Green this week or next.

Joe Mattock is expected to return this evening after picking up a knock.

Predicted XI

Vickers (GK)

Ihiekwe

Wood

Harding

Ogbene

Rathbone

Barlaser

Wiles

Ferguson

Smith

Ladapo

Another win?

Rotherham should have too much quality for Morecambe and will be eager to keep their push for the title well on track.

The Yorkshire club also have plenty of strength in depth in most areas across the pitch meaning Warne has plenty of options to choose from if he does want to freshen up his ranks.

They haven’t lost at home since 11th September when Fleetwood Town beat them 4-2.

Morecambe make the trip to South Yorkshire following the departure of manager Stephen Robinson to Scottish Premiership side St Mirren and have placed their former goalkeeper Barry Roche in caretaker charge.

The Shrimps are currently 21st in the table and are a point from safety.