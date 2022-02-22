Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has predicted Preston North End and Nottingham Forest to play out a 1-1 draw when the two sides meet on Tuesday night.

Preston North End host Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night as two play-off hopefuls clash at Deepdale.

Ryan Lowe’s Lilywhites sit in 12th place as it stands and are five points away from the play-off spots. However, their outside chance of breaking into the top-six took a hit at the weekend as they fell to a shock defeat against relegation candidates Reading, so they will be determined to bounce back with a win over Nottingham Forest.

Steve Cooper’s side won’t be ready to roll over and make it easy for Preston North End though. Forest have play-off hopes of their own and sit in 9th place as it stands, two points ahead of Lowe’s men and three away from the top-six.

Ahead of the game, Sky Sports pundit Prutton has issued his prediction for the tie, stating that he believes nothing will be able to split the two.

“Sometimes this division throws up results when you least expect it, and I certainly didn’t expect Ryan Lowe’s Preston to be beaten at home by Reading at the weekend.

“Nottingham Forest have had a bit of a break after their game at Bournemouth was called off, which may leave them a little fresher for this one. That being said, Lowe will be after a response from his side, so I’ll go for a draw here.”

Prutton predicts the final score will be 1-1 as Lowe and co look to bounce back from last weekend’s loss.

The permutations

If Preston North End make a return to winning ways, they could move within two points of the play-off spots, overtaking Nottingham Forest in the process.

However, if Nottingham Forest are able to maintain their charge for a top-six finish with another win tonight, they could move into the play-offs and deal the Lilywhites’ bid a big blow in the process.

The tie kicks off at 19:45 tonight and will be hosted at Deepdale.