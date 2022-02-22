Derby County prodigy Eiran Cashin has reflected on his full league debut against Peterborough United, labelling the experience as “unreal”.

Wayne Rooney has had to put plenty of faith in Derby County’s academy talents this season, with a whole host of fresh youngsters making their way into the first-team picture amid limited senior options.

Irish defender Cashin is among those who has been in and around the first-team picture this season and he was handed his full Championship debut against Peterborough United last weekend.

The 20-year-old played all 90 minutes, helping keep a clean sheet as Louie Sibley’s late strike secured a crucial win.

Now, Cashin has reflected on the experience.

As quoted by the club’s official website, the former Republic of Ireland U18 international has said it was “unreal” to perform in front of a packed-out Pride Park, admitting he is “still on a high” after the game. He said:

“I’m still on a high.

“I enjoyed the moment on Saturday with family and friends but I can’t get ahead of myself. There are a lot of games coming up so I have enjoyed it – but it’s back to business.

“I found out I was starting last Thursday. It was a shock, really. I didn’t get told before, it was just in the team meeting.

“I was a bit nervous and I don’t think I’ve ever slept as much as I did on Thursday and Friday. I told my parents and my brothers and my uncles and cousins came to see me too, so it was nice.

“To walk out in front of more than 30,000 people on Saturday was unreal. It was a massive crowd.”



Bidding to keep his place

Cashin’s thoroughly impressive display against Peterborough United will have done his first-team prospects no harm moving forward.

Left-footed centre-backs are a hot commodity in football and the Rams have one of their own progressing through their ranks in the form of Cashin. The youngster was one of the standout performers in the crucial win, so he will be determined to keep his place in Rooney’s side moving forward.

Next up for Derby County is a midweek test against Millwall, and Cashin will be keen to start against Gary Rowett’s side too.