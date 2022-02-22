Wigan Athletic make the trip down to Wycombe Wanderers tonight as they look to keep their push for automatic promotion on track.

Wigan Athletic drew 1-1 away at top of the table Rotherham United last time out.

Leam Richardson’s side remain 2nd in the League One table and are six points behind the Millers with two games in hand.

They are also three points above 3rd place MK Dons with three games in hand on them.

Wigan team news

Left-back Tom Pearce has been sidelined for the past few games, whilst Thelo Aasgaard and Jordan Cousins are long-term absentees.

Predicted XI

Amos (GK)

Kerr

Whatmough

Tilt

Darikwa

Power

Naylor

McClean

Lang

Magennis

Humphrys

Big game

Wycombe are 6th in the table but have dropped off over recent weeks. Gareth Ainsworth’s side drew 5-5 against Cheltenham Town in their last match and are winless in their last five games in the league now, with their last victory coming on 15th January against Oxford United.

Wigan went through a bit of blip by their standards at the end of January going into February but seem to have come out of it now. They are unbeaten in their last three and will be eager to make a statement of intent tonight by beating the Chairboys.

January signing Josh Magennis is yet to score for his new club and will be eager to find the net sooner rather than later. The Northern Ireland international bagged 18 goals in all competitions for Hull City last term to fire the Tigers to promotion.