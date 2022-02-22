Charlton Athletic are back in action this evening against MK Dons.

Charlton Athletic welcome the high-flying Dons to The Valley as Johnnie Jackson’s side look to get back to winning ways.

The Addicks have lost their past three games on the spin against Bolton Wanderers, Wigan Athletic and Oxford United.

MK Dons, on the other hand, are in fine form and are unbeaten in their last six matches.

Charlton team news

As per their official club website, the hosts will be without attacking trio Chuks Aneke, Conor Washington and Jayden Stockley, whilst January signing Scott Fraser is expected to miss out against his former club too.

Sean Clare is suspended after seeing red against Oxford United last time out and will serve the first of his three match suspension.

Corey Blackett-Taylor and Jake Forster-Caskey are not back yet.

Predicted XI

MacGillivray (GK)

Matthews

Famewo

Inniss

Purrington

Gilbey

Dobson

Morgan

Lee

Jaiyesimi

Burstow

Tough game

MK Dons are flying at the moment under Liam Manning and are only three points behind 2nd place Wigan Athletic, although the Latics do have three games in hand.

The Buckinghamshire club are well on the way to finishing in the play-offs anyway and Manning has impressed since taking over from Russell Martin last summer.

Charlton are in a poor run of form and are seriously missing the likes of Stockley, Aneke and Washington up front. The London club are only nine points above the drop zone at the moment and will be wary of being dragged into trouble if they continue their losing streak.