Bolton Wanderers host Lincoln City in League One this evening.

Bolton Wanderers returned to winning ways with a 4-0 demolition of AFC Wimbledon over the weekend.

Ian Evatt’s side had seen their seven-game unbeaten run halted by Burton Albion previously, but they looked like they were back to their best last time out with the win over Wimbledon lifting them up into 10th.

They sit seven points outside the top-six and go up against a Lincoln City side facing relegation into League Two, with Michael Appleton’s side currently sat in 17th and five points above the bottom three.

Bolton Wanderers team news

Evatt told Manchester Evening News yesterday that he has no fresh injury concerns ahead of tonight’s game.

Kieran Lee remains sidelined with an Achilles injury whilst both Lloyd Isgrove and Elias Kachunga step up their recoveries from injury.

Predicted XI

Trafford (GK)

John

Johnston

Santos

Jones

Fossey

Morley

Dempsey

Afolayan

Charles

Bodvarsson

With no new injury concerns, there’s seemingly no reason for Evatt to tamper with the side that thumped AFC Wimbledon last time out.

But the Trotters boss might fancy some rotational changes – the likes of Kieran Sadlier and possibly Amadou Bakayoko could easily slot into the starting XI, but having Dapo Afolayan, Dion Charles and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson all on the pitch gives Bolton a real attacking edge.

Tonight’s game at the University of Bolton Stadium kicks off at 7:45pm.