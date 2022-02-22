Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi says Hull City have weaknesses that his side will look to exploit this evening.

Barnsley make the trip to the MKM Stadium on the back of their 1-0 loss to Coventry City away last time out.

The Tykes are bottom of the Championship and are nine points from safety with 15 games left of the season.

They are in desperate need of some points and their head coach hints they will attack the Tigers tonight.

‘One approach’…

Asbaghi has said, as per a report by the Barnsley Chronicle:

“They have one approach but, when you play a team against a team that is last in the league, maybe they will change. From what I have seen, they do not press really high, they are comfortable sitting back but maybe when Barnsley is coming they will press. Let’s see how they adapt.

“They have some individual skill that we have to look out for, (Keane) Lewis-Potter is one of the players we have to control to have a good game. But this is not a team that, for me, is one of the best in the league. There are weaknesses that we need to exploit.”

Lewis-Potter picked out

The Barnsley boss has picked out Keane Lewis-Potter as someone who his side need to keep an eye out for. The attacker, who turns 21 today, has been in impressive form for his hometown club over the past couple of campaigns and is their top scorer this term on seven goals.

Hull form

Hull have won once in their last six games since Shota Arveladze took over from Grant McCann at the end of January.

Nevertheless, they have picked up two useful away draws at Sheffield United and QPR in their past two games so go into their clash against the Tykes in confident mood.

They are currently sat in 20th place in the league table and are a comfortable 13 points above the drop zone at this moment in time.

The Tigers will be wary that they could get sucked into trouble if they lose tonight and get beat at Peterborough United this weekend so will be hoping to avoid that possibility.