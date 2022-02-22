Hartlepool United striker Mark Cullen has left the club on a permanent basis, joining National League North side AFC Fylde.

The 29-year-old only joined the club in August 2021, linking up with Hartlepool United under Dave Challinor’s management to bring a vast amount of EFL experience to the Pools’ attacking ranks.

However, after less than a season with Hartlepool United, it has been confirmed that Cullen has left the club on a permanent deal.

As announced on the club’s official website, the former Hull City and Luton Town striker has linked up with National League North side AFC Fylde.

Hartlepool United boss Graeme Lee opened up on Cullen’s departure, stating that the move will allow him to pick up regular game time – something that he hadn’t been getting in recent months with the Monkey Hangers. Not only that, but it means he can move closer to home to be near his family, insisting that the move is what’s best for the player.

In his time with the League Two club, Cullen played 27 times across all competitions. In the process, he managed six goals, with his last strike coming in the 2-1 win over Rochdale in December.

Looking ahead…

With Cullen’s future resolved, Lee and co will be looking to kick on and enjoy a successful end to the 2021/22 campaign.

A late charge for the play-offs still isn’t out of the realms of possibility for Hartlepool United. The club’s strong run of form leaves them in 12th place with 15 games left, sitting eight points away from the top-seven.