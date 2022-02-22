Former Blackburn Rovers and Barrow midfielder Lewis Hardcastle has been appointed as the head coach of Daisy Hill, as announced by the non-league side.

The ex-midfielder has taken his first steps into coaching with the North West Counties League side.

Hardcastle, 23, was forced to retire last year due to a heart condition.

He is now back in the game though and will be eager to make a name for himself in the managerial world.

Playing career

Hardcastle linked up with Blackburn at the age of six before rising up through their academy. He was a key player for Rovers’ Under-18s and Under-21s before he was handed his first professional contract back in 2015.

The Bolton-born man was loaned out to Salford City, Port Vale and Barrow to get some first-team experience under his belt before the latter made his move permanent in 2019.

He helped the Bluebirds gain promotion from the National League under their former boss Ian Evatt in 2020.

Hardcastle spent a few seasons with the Cumbrian outfit and scored seven goals in 67 games before he had to hang up his boots.

His former club have missed him since he left and are currently nervously looking over their shoulders towards the bottom two. Mark Cooper’s side are in 20th place and are two points above 23rd place Carlisle United.

New chapter for Hardcastle

Daisy Hill play in the North West Counties which is the same league as Bury AFC. They are currently 14th in the table and are four points above the drop zone as they look to avoid relegation.