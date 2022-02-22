Bournemouth are set to begin contract talks with left-back Jordan Zemura, reports have claimed.

The 22-year-old has cemented himself in Scott Parker’s starting XI over the course of the 2021/22 campaign.

Zemura emerged as Bournemouth’s go-to man on the left-hand side of defence in the early stages of the season and has only been dislodged due to injury or international call-ups since.

However, the Cherries’ academy graduate is out of contract at the end of the season.

But now, a report from Zimbabwean news outlet The Herald has stated Bournemouth are set to open contract talks with Zemura in a bid to keep him on board beyond the end of this season.

Zemura, who spent time in QPR and Charlton Athletic’s youth academies before joining Bournemouth in 2019, sees his deal expire this summer, and, understandably, the Cherries are keen to tie him down to a new contract. The report states initial talks over a new deal began in October, but they have been put on hold to allow the player to focus on on-pitch matters.

His season so far

Zemura has become a popular figure among supporters since breaking into the first-team.

Across all competitions, the London-born talent has played 22 times for Bournemouth this season, chipping in with three goals and helping keep 13 clean sheets in the process.

Having retained his spot in the starting XI since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations in January, Zemura will be determined to maintain his place in Parker’s side as Bournemouth look to make a return to the Premier League this season.