Hartlepool United boss Graeme Lee admits he’s ‘not sure’ whether his side will be able to sign Newcastle United loan man Joe White permanently this summer.

Hartlepool United have taken the youngster on loan on a deal until the end of the season.

White, 19, was given the green light to temporarily move to the Suits Direct Stadium in the January transfer window to get some experience under his belt.

He has since made five appearances for his new club in all competitions.

‘Not sure’…

Lee has said, as per a report by the Hartlepool Mail: “I think Joe White has just signed a new deal at Newcastle so I’m not sure we’ll be able to take him on a permanent”.

New contract?

A report by the Daily Mail last month suggested that Newcastle were keen to tie him down to a new contract with the likes of Celtic, Rangers, Chelsea, Leeds United and Wolves monitoring his situation.

Eddie Howe’s side are yet to announce that he has penned a new deal yet though.

He has been on the books of the Premier League outfit for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy.

The midfielder has been a key player for the Toon Army at various youth levels but is yet to make a senior appearance, despite playing in pre-season friendlies before and being on the bench in top flight games.

Hartlepool have given him a chance to get some regular game time between now and the end of the season to boost his development but is appears unlikely he will make the move there permanently.