Reading welcome Birmingham City to the Select Car Leasing Stadium tonight, on the back of a very welcome three points from a 3-2 win over Preston North End.

That victory over the Lilywhites sees the Berkshire outfit maintain breathing space between themselves and the relegation places below them.

Visitors Birmingham City will arrive on the back of two good results, a 2-2 draw v Stoke last time out and a 3-0 win over Luton the game before.

A win for Reading will see the Royals continue their battle against relegation – they sit 21st in the table ahead of kick-off. A victory for the visiting Blues will see them continue their march towards midtable in the Championship.

However, Sky Sports presenter and match commentator David Prutton does not think that will be what happens. He foresees a narrow 1-0 win for Reading in his weekly predictions column.

Prutton said:

“What a strange week for Reading. Finally some results to give themselves a bit of breathing room, and then the departure of Veljko Paunovic and the, albeit temporary, arrival of Paul Ince.

“I’ll certainly be keeping an eye on how things unfold there in the next couple of weeks!

“Birmingham got a decent point at Stoke at the weekend. Their league position looks worse than it is right now, and they’ll be fine this season with a chance to build for next.

“I just have a feeling that Reading will nick this one.”

Both sides are beset by injury and have many players unavailable and on the treatment tables at their respective clubs.

Reading have the likes of Dejan Tetek, Femi Azeez and ex-Liverpool man Ovie Ejaria likely unavailable for the game.

Meanwhile, Lee Bowyer’s Birmingham side are likely to be without the likes Troy Deeney and Tahith Chong. However, Teden Mengi might have a slim chance to feature according to Bowyer.

Birmingham City sit in 18th place ahead of tonight’s game, with Reading sat in 22nd and five points above the bottom three.

The game at the Select Car leasing Stadium kicks off at 8pm.