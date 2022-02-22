Birmingham City face Reading in the Championship later this evening.

Reading welcome Birmingham City to the Select Car Leasing Stadium tonight, in what is Paul Ince’s first game as interim manager.

The Royals had lost seven-straight games before a draw against Peterborough United followed by a win over Preston North End last time out.

But they face a Birmingham City side who’ve improved in recent weeks, even despite some key injuries – Blues sit in 18th place of the table as it stands and Reading in 21st.

Birmingham City team news

As per bcfc.com, loan duo Tahith Chong and Taylor Richards remain unavailable as they step up their recoveries at Blues’ Wast Hills Training Ground.

George Friend and Marc Roberts remain sidelined with muscle injuries, whilst attacking pair Scott Hogan and Troy Deeney are unavailable after picking up calf injuries.

Predicted XI

Etheridge (GK)

Bela

Pedersen

Colin

Graham

Gardner

Woods

James

Hernandez

Taylor

Bacuna

Birmingham City claimed a good point away at Stoke City last time out. With plenty of injuries to contend with, Bowyer was forced to play two wingers either side of a back-four in Jeremie Bela and Jordan Graham, with Kristin Pedersen and Maxime Colin in the middle.

The 17-year-old Jordan James started the game and scored his first league goal for the club, with Onel Hernandez, Lyle Taylor and Juninho Bacuna making up what is a potent and in-form front three.

Tonight’s game at Reading should be an exciting on given the Royals’ situation. Though Bowyer may be expecting his decent side’s form to continue, and to claim all three points as Blues start to creep up the Championship table.