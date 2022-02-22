Charlton Athletic youngster Dylan Gavin will spend another month with Billericay Town, as announced by the non-league side.

Charlton Athletic have let the attacker extend his stay with the National League South side.

Gavin, 19, was given the green light to join the Blues in the January transfer window to get some experience under his belt.

He has made three appearances over the past weeks and has chipped in with a single goal.

Charlton story so far

Charlton swooped to sign the teenager after he caught the eye playing in Ireland for Athlone Town, having previously been with St Peters and St Francis.

The Republic of Ireland youth international has been on the books at The Valley for the past two years now and has been a regular for the London club at youth levels.

He was handed his first professional contract last year and made his first and only senior appearance to date in a Papa John’s Trophy clash against Leyton Orient earlier in this campaign.

Chance to develop

Charlton will be hoping Gavin carries on getting game time with Billericay to boost his develop further over the next four weeks.

The Essex club are currently bottom of the league table and are six points from safety. They have a few former Football League players in their ranks these days such as ex-Millwall and Leyton Orient midfielder Josh Wright and former Addicks man Lawrie Wilson.

They are back in action this weekend away at Tonbridge, whilst Charlton are playing tonight against MK Dons at home.