Rotherham United boss Paul Warne has said he will “definitely” talk to striker Will Grigg about a permanent move to the Millers this summer.

The 30-year-old linked up with Rotherham United last summer in a bid to find regular game time after falling out of favour at Sunderland.

Since then, Grigg has played 27 times for the Millers, starting 13 League One games for the club. In the process, he has managed six goals and one assist, though he is currently on the sidelines through a hamstring injury and won’t feature again this season.

However, the injury blow hasn’t put Millers boss Warne off a long-term deal for Grigg.

As quoted by The Star, the Rotherham United manager stated that he will “definitely” talk with the Northern Irishman about a potential permanent move to the AESSEAL New York Stadium. Warne moved to heap praise on the former Wigan Athletic and MK Dons hotshot, saying:

“I’ll definitely speak to him. “Just because he’s injured now doesn’t mean there’s a long-term problem. He’ll come back from it. It’s not like he’s 38 or something.