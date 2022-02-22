Rotherham United will ‘definitely’ discuss permanent deal for Sunderland loanee Will Grigg, states Paul Warne
Rotherham United boss Paul Warne has said he will “definitely” talk to striker Will Grigg about a permanent move to the Millers this summer.
The 30-year-old linked up with Rotherham United last summer in a bid to find regular game time after falling out of favour at Sunderland.
Since then, Grigg has played 27 times for the Millers, starting 13 League One games for the club. In the process, he has managed six goals and one assist, though he is currently on the sidelines through a hamstring injury and won’t feature again this season.
However, the injury blow hasn’t put Millers boss Warne off a long-term deal for Grigg.
As quoted by The Star, the Rotherham United manager stated that he will “definitely” talk with the Northern Irishman about a potential permanent move to the AESSEAL New York Stadium. Warne moved to heap praise on the former Wigan Athletic and MK Dons hotshot, saying:
“I’ll definitely speak to him.
“Just because he’s injured now doesn’t mean there’s a long-term problem. He’ll come back from it. It’s not like he’s 38 or something.
“I really like Griggy. Whatever league we’re in, I think the club should try to keep him. He ‘gets’ the club, he gets what we’re about. He’s great to coach and manage and has become an integral part of the dressing room.
“I like to have four strikers and I’d like to think he’ll be one of them.”
A new home on the horizon?
Given Grigg’s struggles since his high-profile move to Sunderland in January 2019, it seems that the striker will be on the move this summer.
His deal with the Black Cats comes to an end this season, meaning he will be free to search for a new club as a free agent.
With Warne voicing his admiration for Grigg and confirming his interest in a permanent move for the striker, it remains to be seen that Grigg’s stance on a permanent move will be. The Millers will surely fancy their chances of striking a deal though, especially if they are able to make a return to Championship football this campaign.